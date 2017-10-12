Local Halloween Attraction Looking to Reopen

A popular local Halloween attraction, that was unexpectedly shut down last year, could be up and running. That’s according to the owner of Eeriebyss Factory of Terror.

The attraction located on West 12th street was shut down in the middle of the Halloween season last year due to code violations.

Code Enforcement Manager Andy Zimmerman said the main issue is with a faulty sprinkler system.

According to Zimmerman there is no water leading to the sprinklers in the smaller of the two buildings on the site, which is a hazard.

Zimmerman said he’s working with the owner to resolve the issue and get the place open as soon as possible.

“It's a loss for the city that he's not open, bringing in a lot of people and parents drop their kids off and go get something to eat,” Zimmerman said. “So it's really a loss for everyone that he's not open right now."

Erie News Now spoke to the owner over the phone who said he hopes to open the place by at least the last two weeks of the Halloween season.