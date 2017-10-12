Wattsburg Area School District Addresses Non-Credible Threat

The Wattsburg Area School District has been on high alert Thursday following a potential threat on Facebook.

The district's superintendent told Erie News Now it received word of the potential threat around 8 a.m., which was shortly after all the students arrived.

We are told they received information there may have been a post on Facebook from a student who threatened to harm students at Seneca High School.

District administrators, State Police and the school resource officer are currently investigating the situation.

So far, they do not believe the threat to be credible.

Superintendent Ken Berlin said they feel the students are safe, so they are conducting classes as usual.

Students who felt unsafe were allowed to be picked up by their parents.

Wattsburg Area School District released the following statement Thursday morning:

"A nonspecific threat was brought to the attention of the administration this morning. It has been investigated by the administration, Pennsylvania state police, and the school's resource officer. At this time, we believe there is no threat of danger to students or staff. We are conducting school as usual at all grade levels today."

