Republican Candidate for Erie Mayor Unveils Plan to Tackle Opioid Crisis

The Republican candidate for Erie mayor has unveiled his plan to combat the opioid crisis.

John Persinger announced his Three Pillar Initiative Thursday outside the Erie County Courthouse.

It's based on a toolkit presented to the U.S. Conference of Mayors in June.

He reviewed it and came up with some of the best ideas that can be implemented in Erie.

The focus of the three pillar initiative is to educate and prevent, assist and support, and partner and advocate.

"We've had 195 overdose deaths in the last two years," said Persinger. "That cuts across party lines, social economic lines. The mayor has to be leading on this issue. He has to be partnering with our social service organizations with the county government and with our state and federal policymakers to make sure we can get the resources we need on the ground to tackle this problem right here in Erie."

You can learn more about Persinger's Three Pillar Initiative here.

