Testing Election Software and Equipment

The general election is now less than a month away, and Erie County government workers today were busy testing election software and machines.

Basically crews run a mock election using the 540 machines that will be used in the county's 149 districts.

The big focus is on the personal electronic ballots.

Vote totals from each district are uploaded to the devices,.

The votes are later counted at the Erie County Courthouse.

Although there has been lots of talk about hacking, officials believe the local system is secure.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith said, "Hacking is something that requires access, whether physically or on the internet. And we don't provide that. And further, with our system, someone would have to do something with all 540 machines in order to really have any significant impact."

Election day is Tuesday, November 7th.

