Preliminary Cause of Death Released for Conneaut, Ohio Baby Foun - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Preliminary Cause of Death Released for Conneaut, Ohio Baby Found Unresponsive

Posted: Updated:

The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office released new information Thursday on the investigation into the death of one-year-old Sereniti Sutley.

The autopsy determined Sutley's preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and trunk, according to the coroner's office.

Sutley was found unresponsive by her 22-year-old mother Saturday in their apartment at 530 Clark Street in Conneaut, Ohio.

Neighbors said the mother banged on doors and was screaming for someone to call 911 and help her baby around 5:15 a.m.

Emergency crews rushed the girl to Conneaut Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Keith Stewart, an investigator with the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office, said foul play is suspected. Conneaut Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detectives have been talking to the baby's mother and her 37-year-old boyfriend as they try to determine who was responsible for the baby's death.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com