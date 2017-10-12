Preliminary Cause of Death Released for Conneaut, Ohio Baby Found Unresponsive

The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office released new information Thursday on the investigation into the death of one-year-old Sereniti Sutley.

The autopsy determined Sutley's preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and trunk, according to the coroner's office.

Sutley was found unresponsive by her 22-year-old mother Saturday in their apartment at 530 Clark Street in Conneaut, Ohio.

Neighbors said the mother banged on doors and was screaming for someone to call 911 and help her baby around 5:15 a.m.

Emergency crews rushed the girl to Conneaut Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Keith Stewart, an investigator with the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office, said foul play is suspected. Conneaut Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detectives have been talking to the baby's mother and her 37-year-old boyfriend as they try to determine who was responsible for the baby's death.

