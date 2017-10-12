Two Suspects Sought in Jamestown, New York Shooting

Jamestown, New York Police are looking for two suspects after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to 95 Liberty Street around 3 p.m.

A man was shot in the forearm inside an apartment by an unknown suspect, according to investigators.

Police said the shooting was "not a random act of violence;" the location and victim appear to have been targeted.

He was taken to UPMC Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have released a surveillance photo of two people, who are believed to be suspects, fleeing from the scene.

Investigators said the men are believed to be black men wearing dark clothing and hats. One may have been wearing red or purple-colored jeans.

Anyone who may know the identity of either or both suspects is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7536 or leave an anonymous tip at 716-483-8477.

