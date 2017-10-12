Brutal Crawford County Homicide Revisited Friday on Crime Watch Daily

A brutal crime in Crawford County will be revisited Friday on Crime Watch Daily, which airs on television stations across the nation.

It will chronicle the case of two, young lesbian lovers who took the life of a friend.

College student Brandy Stevens-Rosine, 20, was beaten and buried alive in a shallow grave behind a secluded home in Venango Township.

Police said Ashley Marie Barber, who was 20 at the time, and Nichole "Jade" Olmstead, who was 18 when the crime was committed in 2012, tried to cover up the crime.

Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz was interviewed for the show.

"They never really came out and explained to State Police what their motive was," said Shultz. "I always believed it was their crazy attempt to show one another how much they cared for each other. They both felt Brandy was a threat to their relationship."

The story will air at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 on WSEE/Erie.

