WQLN Celebrates Golden Anniversary

WQLN Celebrates Golden Anniversary

Posted: Updated:

WQLN celebrated a major milestone Thursday evening, 50 years of serving Erie as its only Public Broadcasting Service affiliate.

On August 13, 1967, WQLN signed on to the air.

Thursday night, they held a Golden Anniversary Party at the Ambassador Center with special guest, Paula Kerger, the President of PBS.

Kerger spoke on the impact Public Broadcasting Service television has had on not only the Erie community, but the entire country.

"This fall is actually the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Public Broadcasting Act, so WQLN represents the early generation of public television stations, so it's really significant to be here today and celebrate a golden anniversary," said Kerger.

