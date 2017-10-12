Collegiate Senior Publishes Children's Books - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Collegiate Senior Publishes Children's Books

ERIE, Pa. -

A young author held a book signing at Barnes and Noble.        

She's one of Erie's very own; Makenzie Thompson is a Collegiate Academy senior this year.
Thursday, parents lined up to have their copy of her book signed.
This is the first book she has had published, but certainly not the last.
The book comes in a series of five; the next two are in the publishing process.
The others are still in the works.
Thompson wrote the book, as a coping mechanism after her mother passed away. 

