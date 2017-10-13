New York Senator fighting President Trump's transgender service member ban

“They don’t know whether the Commander in Chief will wake up tomorrow and say you’re gone," David Stacy, Government Affairs Director with the Human Rights Campaign said.

Stacy works at the Human Rights Campaign in Washington D.C. He’s taking a stand against banning transgender service members in the military. This, all stemming from one tweet by President Trump.

It reads, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our Military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

“People came out in the military knowing that the policy had changed and now the President without any research, without any study, without any thought, without any planning, without any discussion with military leaders totally changed the script," Stacy said.

The Human Rights Campaign is one of several organizations suing to stop the ban. It’s also working with members of Congress.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) along with Republican Senator John McCain (R-AZ) are taking the lead on legislation that would protect these service men and women from removal.

“These are men and women who put on their uniforms everyday to serve this country and even die for this country," Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand said the bill would prevent the Department of Defense from removing currently serving members of the Armed Forces based solely on their gender identity.

“We stand ready to pass legislation if necessary," she said.

But there are groups who say the President’s action was valid.

“I have concerns about the military readiness of the transgender individuals," Thomas Spoehr with the Heritage Foundation said.

Spoehr believes transgender service members have a greater chance of experiencing psychological distress. He worries if they’re put into a dangerous situation, they may not be able to handle it. He said, this isn’t about discrimination.

“There’s all kind of medical that doesn’t allow people to serve. Asthma, torn ligaments and tendons, all kinds of things, hearing loss. While we appreciate their desire to serve, not everyone can or should," he said.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers continues to push on Capitol Hill for debate on their legislation to protect transgender service members.

Meanwhile there have been four cases filed to stop President Trumps’ ban.

