Trump says he spoke to Virgin Islands' 'president' -- which is h - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trump says he spoke to Virgin Islands' 'president' -- which is him

Daniella Diaz, CNN -

President Donald Trump accidentally referred to the Virgin Islands' governor as their President during a speech Friday -- even though he is technically their President.

"I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands," he told the audience of the Values Voter Summit in Washington.

"We are one nation and we all hurt together, we hope together and we heal together," he said, later adding, "The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we're be there, we're going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice."

Trump appeared to be referring to Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp, instead of the "President" who is Trump himself. The Virgin Islands is a US territory.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. But in the official White House transcript after the speech, his reference to Mapp as President was corrected to "governor."

He was referring to how the Virgin Islands was hit first by Hurricane Irma, then Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the island.




