Erie County Sheriff's Office Searching for Wanted Fugitives - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Sheriff's Office Searching for Wanted Fugitives

Posted: Updated:

Erie News Now teams up each week with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

They are looking for Michael Johnson, 24. He is wanted on charges of robbery and kidnapping.

Austin Fullerton, 22, is also wanted for indecent deviate sexual intercourse.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com