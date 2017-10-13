Erie County Sheriff's Office Searching for Wanted Fugitives

Erie News Now teams up each week with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

They are looking for Michael Johnson, 24. He is wanted on charges of robbery and kidnapping.

Austin Fullerton, 22, is also wanted for indecent deviate sexual intercourse.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

