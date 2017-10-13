Erie County Government Could Join Opioid Lawsuit - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Government Could Join Opioid Lawsuit

Erie County government may join a lawsuit against companies that manufacture and distribute opioid painkillers.

The administration favors the move, but county council will have the final say.

The county would join other local governments and states, in the suit.

A national legal firm is handling the lawsuit  and would be paid a percentage of any damages or settlement.

There will be no charge to the county.

Supporters of the plan said they think drug companies may have some responsibility for the opioid epidemic.

Erie County Director of Administration Gary Lee said, "Culpability in perhaps the way doctors may have been mislead when it came to addiction for these prescription drugs. Also the culpability of marketing. The marketing may have been a little misleading."

County leaders said the opioid epidemic has driven up costs for the sheriff's department, prison and Office of Children and Youth.

