Game & Fisheries Committee Heading to Erie as License Controversy Lingers

The Game and Fisheries Committee, of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, is planning to meet in Erie County next week. The meeting comes at a time the Pennsylvania Fish Commission is threatening to close hatcheries and reduce trout stockings because of budget constraints.



The committee is holding the public hearing to hear comments on two pending bills. One is for a reduced fee for hunting licenses for disabled veterans. The other bill addresses where revenue from Lake Erie fishing permits are allowed to be spent. But, local anglers may want to talk to the committee about another matter.



It's the subject of whether the cost of a fishing license should be hiked for the first time in 12 years. The Fish Commission has told lawmakers it cannot provide the same services it has been providing without a hike in license fees. License fees are the only source of revenue for the commission. The commission is threatening to close three fish hatcheries, including the one in Union City, and reduce trout stockings across the state. That's $2 million in spending cuts.



The commission is asking the legislature to raise the cost of a fishing license from $21 dollars to $27.30. The cost of a trout stamp would go up from $8 to $14.70. The State Senate has supported the increases, the House has not.



Rep. Pat Harkins (D-Erie County) believes many Erie County anglers will want to attend to the committee hearing.

"The public is always welcome. That's what I always push for. I'm not on that committee anymore, but I know anywhere else, when we traveled around the state, we've always been open to dialogue with the public, and always anxious to get the opinions of the people who are involved," he said.



The hearing will be held on Thursday, October 19, at the American Legion, on Wall Street, in Girard. It will begin at 4:30 pm. The committee will be in town the next day, but no public events are scheduled.