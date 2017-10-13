Woman Known to Frequent Erie Wanted on Federal Probation Warrant - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Known to Frequent Erie Wanted on Federal Probation Warrant

Posted: Updated:
Anita Martin Anita Martin
U.S. Marshals and the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force are asking for your help to track down this wanted person who could be in Erie.

Anita Martin, 47, is wanted on a federal probation warrant for felony income tax fraud dated April 26, 2017, investigators said.

She is also wanted for felony fraud charges in the Columbus, Ohio area. That is where Martin was last known to live, but she is also know to frequent Erie; Hilliard, Ohio; and Bolingbrook, Illinois.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

Callers with information could be eligible for a cash reward.

DETAILS

  • Anita Martin
  • AKA: Melissa Grace, Melissa Fox, Anita Marie Noonan, Michelle Martin, Tona McNeal, Shawna Runninger
  • White Female
  • Age: 47
  • Height: 5’6”
  • Weight: 280 lbs.      
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Tattoos: Neck, right shoulder, left shoulder, right breast, left breast, left calf, right calf, right foot, and left foot
  • Last known address: 3000 block of East 13th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio

