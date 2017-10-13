Woman Known to Frequent Erie Wanted on Federal Probation Warrant

U.S. Marshals and the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force are asking for your help to track down this wanted person who could be in Erie.

Anita Martin, 47, is wanted on a federal probation warrant for felony income tax fraud dated April 26, 2017, investigators said.

She is also wanted for felony fraud charges in the Columbus, Ohio area. That is where Martin was last known to live, but she is also know to frequent Erie; Hilliard, Ohio; and Bolingbrook, Illinois.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

Callers with information could be eligible for a cash reward.

DETAILS

Anita Martin

AKA: Melissa Grace, Melissa Fox, Anita Marie Noonan, Michelle Martin, Tona McNeal, Shawna Runninger

Melissa Grace, Melissa Fox, Anita Marie Noonan, Michelle Martin, Tona McNeal, Shawna Runninger White Female

Age: 47

47 Height: 5’6”

5’6” Weight: 280 lbs.

280 lbs. Hair: Brown

Brown Eyes: Brown

Brown Tattoos: Neck, right shoulder, left shoulder, right breast, left breast, left calf, right calf, right foot, and left foot

Neck, right shoulder, left shoulder, right breast, left breast, left calf, right calf, right foot, and left foot Last known address: 3000 block of East 13th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.