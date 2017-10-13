Another Local Effort In Place to Help Hurricane Victims in Puert - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Another Local Effort In Place to Help Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico

There's a continued effort in Erie to help those suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. A collection drive is set up in the parking lot of the New Life and Spirit Church in Erie. That's at 315 East 9th Street. 
Water, non perishables, clothing, diapers and toiletries are being collected everyday except Saturdays, until the end of the month. Donations are being taken Monday-Friday from 9am to 11am and 1pm to 4pm. On Sundays, donations can be made between the hours of 10am and 1pm. There's a semi truck in the parking lot that will be loaded and when its filled. It will be taken to Cleveland where the items will get shipped directly to Puerto Rico. 

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
