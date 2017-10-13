Pipe Replacement Project to Close Erie County Road

A pipe replacement project will close an Erie County road Monday.

Route 89 in Wayne Township will be closed to through traffic between Proctor and Stuart Roads from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A detour using Routes 6 and 8 will be posted.

PennDOT maintenance workers will be performing the work.

