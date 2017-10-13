Pipe Replacement Project to Close Erie County Road - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pipe Replacement Project to Close Erie County Road

Posted: Updated:

A pipe replacement project will close an Erie County road Monday.

Route 89 in Wayne Township will be closed to through traffic between Proctor and Stuart Roads from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A detour using Routes 6 and 8 will be posted.

PennDOT maintenance workers will be performing the work.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com