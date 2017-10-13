Man Arrested in Corry Stabbing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Arrested in Corry Stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Cox Christopher Cox

Corry Police have charged a man for a stabbing Friday evening.

Christopher Cox, 29, of Columbus, is charged with aggravated assault, possessing a prohibited weapon and recklessly endangering another person.

Jamal Jordan, 29, exited a store in the 400 block of North Center Street when he was stabbed in the back with a knife by Cox, according to police.

Jordan knew and had argued with Cox, investigators said.

Police have not recovered the weapon.

Jordan was treated at Corry Memorial Hospital and later released.

Cox was arraigned Saturday and sent to the Erie County Prison on $225,000 bond.

