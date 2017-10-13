Mulvaney defends Trump's health care moves

The director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, defended President Donald Trump's latest hit to the Affordable Care Act on Friday.

"The President doesn't want to write a check of your and my tax money to these large health insurance companies that are making hundreds of millions of dollars," Mulvaney said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Thursday night, the White House announced it would end health care cost-sharing subsidies by not fulfilling payments to insurance companies that help low-income enrollees pay for health care under Obamacare.

Trump called out Democrats on Twitter on Friday, telling them to work on a bipartisan way to "fix" the program.

"The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!" Trump tweeted.

When asked about working with Democrats, Mulvaney said the White House is interested in repealing and replacing Obamacare, and welcomed both sides' help to do so.

"If it's better for the American people, and it's better for the public, better for health care in this nation, why would the Democrats be against it?" Mulvaney said.

However, Democrats had called the announcement a direct blow to the health care law at the cost of low-income families.

"It is a spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage leveled at working families and the middle class in every corner of America," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement. "Make no mistake about it, Trump will try to blame the Affordable Care Act, but this will fall on his back and he will pay the price for it."