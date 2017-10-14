Lakers Run Away To Region Title

Mercyhurst Prep again enlisted their strong running attack, which combined with two Jacob Brooks touchdowns passes to finish off the Harbor Creek Huskies 34-7 to clinch the District-10 Region 4 title.

“Listen it’s been a long time coming,” said Mercyhurst prep head coach Jeff Root. “Four years coming, the kids have worked hard for it and I’m proud of them, every one of them.”

The Lakers went to the air early against the Huskies with Brooks finding Jesse Luketa for a large pickup on the opening drive. Mercyhurst Prep finished their first time with the ball when Brooks found tight end Chris Mottillo for a 15-yard pass and a 7-0 Lakers lead.

“The coaches took some time and we worked on it and the line gave great protection, the receivers are always where they need to be and they make great plays on the ball,” said Brooks about the development of the passing game.

Mercyhurst Prep then went back to the run game on its second possession. Khalil Barnes cashed in from five yards out to open up the lead over Harbor Creek to 14-0.

Zach Helsley finished off the trio of touchdowns in the first half when he broke free through a host of Harbor Creek tacklers and went down the field 68 yards for the touchdown to put Mercyhurst Prep out in front.

“It’s been great,” said Helsley on the Mercyhurst Prep running attack. “Both of them, Steve [Smith] and Khalil [Barnes] both make me better at practice and its motivation. We both run great together”

Michael Boback added two field goals late in the first half, with the latter being a 49-yard try with under ten seconds to play to send the Lakers to the locker rooms up 27-0.

The defense then continued its prowess on Harbor Creek in the second half. Mercyhrust Prep limited the Huskies to just 198 total yards on the night, including just 72 yards through the air.

“It’s just our work ethic,” said Luketa on another strong defensive performance. “Throughout the weeks we just work. We point out who their best player is and we just work on how we are going to shut them down and what we can do to continue to elevate our game and just dominate.”

Mercyhurst Prep [8-0, 6-0] now with the Region 4 crown in hand, but the coach has seen more and expects more out of this group as the regular season moves along.

“It’s the way they have played all year,” said Root. “They’ve been a family and believe in each other and pick each other up. They don’t get on each other. They understand there is a big picture for them and they want that and we’re certainly not going to hold them back. We’re going to keep them going in the right direction.

Harbor Creek [6-2, 4-1] move on and travel to Corry [4-4, 3-2] for a Week 9 match up. The Lakers also hit the road to take on Lakeview.