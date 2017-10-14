Group Walks 100 Miles from Erie to Pittsburgh for Diabetes Fundraiser

A 100 mile walk for diabetes kicked off its 40th year Friday morning.

Participants are walking from Erie to Pittsburgh to raise money and awareness of the disease.

They left around 7:30 a.m. Friday from Presque Isle Snowmobile Club.

All the funds raised stay in Erie to benefit diabetes prevention services at the Sight Center.

Diabetes is a widespread health concern for the Erie and a growing epidemic across the nation, according to the Sight Center.

The march will take three days to complete.

