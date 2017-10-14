Group Walks 100 Miles from Erie to Pittsburgh for Diabetes Fundr - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Group Walks 100 Miles from Erie to Pittsburgh for Diabetes Fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

A 100 mile walk for diabetes kicked off its 40th year Friday morning.

Participants are walking from Erie to Pittsburgh to raise money and awareness of the disease.

They left around 7:30 a.m. Friday from Presque Isle Snowmobile Club.

All the funds raised stay in Erie to benefit diabetes prevention services at the Sight Center.

Diabetes is a widespread health concern for the Erie and a growing epidemic across the nation, according to the Sight Center.

The march will take three days to complete.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com