Construction Work to Close Interstate 79 Ramp

Construction work will close the ramp that carries northbound traffic from Interchange Road onto Interstate 79 in Millcreek Township this weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday.

The northbound on-ramp at Exit 180 (Kearsarge) will close at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and reopen at noon Sunday, Oct. 15.

Work on the road base and paving will be done during the closure.

Drivers will be required to use a detour. The route will use Interchange Road, Zuck Road and West 26th Street.

The construction is part of the Interchange/Zimmerly Road improvement project. PennDOT is spending $20.9 million to improve safety and efficiency on a 1.5 mile stretch of the road.

The project is expected to be completed in October 2018.

