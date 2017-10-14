BlurrieCon Back for Fifth Year in Erie

Friday marked the first day of BlurrieCon at Erie's Bayfront Convention Center.

The convention, which is now in its fifth year, gives people a chance to come decked out in their best cosplay costumes and show off their own creative works.

It also boasted virtual and board game rooms with games and figurines for sale.

Convention chair Gerard Pawlowski said he hopes the convention will inspire creativity in the Erie community.

"We really wanna see Erie become a place where ideas just sort of flow out of and go into and get put into action," said Pawlowski. "People create new things and find new ways to be Erie and make Erie more than what it was yesterday or the day before."

The convention runs through Sunday.

More information on BlurrieCon is available here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.