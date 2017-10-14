BlurrieCon Back for Fifth Year in Erie

An Elk County man, who set off a search when he failed to return home from a ride in his "side by side" ATV, was found dead of apparent exposure, in a wooded area off Apple Street in Jay Township.More >>
An Elk County man, who set off a search when he failed to return home from a ride in his "side by side" ATV, was found dead of apparent exposure, in a wooded area off Apple Street in Jay Township.More >>
The City of Meadville continues to deal with flooding because French Creek remains above flood stage, which is preventing many Meadville streets and intersections from draining.More >>
The City of Meadville continues to deal with flooding because French Creek remains above flood stage, which is preventing many Meadville streets and intersections from draining.More >>
Several streets in the City of Meadville will reopen Monday morning for drivers after flooding forced their closures late last week.More >>
Several streets in the City of Meadville will reopen Monday morning for drivers after flooding forced their closures late last week.More >>
The 2018 wedding planning season got underway with the Brides World bridal show on Sunday.More >>
The 2018 wedding planning season got underway with the Brides World bridal show on Sunday.More >>
PennDOT has closed several roads in the northwest region due to flooding.More >>
PennDOT has closed several roads in the northwest region due to flooding.More >>
A dozen fire companies spent all Sunday afternoon battling a three-alarm fire on West Main Street in Falconer, New York.
The blaze broke out right next to a big section of the same block that was destroyed by fire last spring.More >>
A dozen fire companies spent all Sunday afternoon battling a three-alarm fire on West Main Street in Falconer, New York.
The blaze broke out right next to a big section of the same block that was destroyed by fire last spring.More >>
For fans of popular sports bar, Odis 12, expansion is a big deal. After two years of research and discussion, they've settled on Harborcreek as the target for the project. And it’s not just chicken wing lovers who are clucking with excitement.More >>
For fans of popular sports bar, Odis 12, expansion is a big deal. After two years of research and discussion, they've settled on Harborcreek as the target for the project. And it’s not just chicken wing lovers who are clucking with excitement.More >>
Deputies found marijuana, heroin and suboxone strips after they were called to Adams Street in Silver Creek around 6:40 p.m. Jan. 2.More >>
Deputies found marijuana, heroin and suboxone strips after they were called to Adams Street in Silver Creek around 6:40 p.m. Jan. 2.More >>