Kids Trick-or-Treat at Zoo Boo

Halloween is still several weeks away, but the celebration started Friday at the Erie Zoo.

It marked the first night for Zoo Boo, which gives kids a chance to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes and trick or treat at the zoo.

You can also check out the animals while participating in family-friendly activities.

Zoo boo was started in 1989 and is still going strong.

Families can come to enjoy a night of trick or treating until Oct. 30. It runs from 6 until 9 p.m. each day.

Ages 12 and under can trick or treat. Prices are the same for all ages. Anyone under age 2 is free.

Member tickets in advance: $4

Member ticket at gate: $5

Non-member: $7

