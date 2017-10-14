Kids Trick-or-Treat at Zoo Boo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kids Trick-or-Treat at Zoo Boo

Posted: Updated:

Halloween is still several weeks away, but the celebration started Friday at the Erie Zoo.

It marked the first night for Zoo Boo, which gives kids a chance to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes and trick or treat at the zoo.

You can also check out the animals while participating in family-friendly activities.

Zoo boo was started in 1989 and is still going strong. 

Families can come to enjoy a night of trick or treating until Oct. 30. It runs from 6 until 9 p.m. each day.

Ages 12 and under can trick or treat. Prices are the same for all ages. Anyone under age 2 is free.

  • Member tickets in advance: $4
  • Member ticket at gate: $5
  • Non-member: $7

Purchase tickets or learn more here.

Upload your own image or video

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
