Erie Area Vietnam War Veterans Honored During Ceremony

Nine million Americans served in the Vietnam War, which lasted 20 years. 7 million of those veterans are still living today.

A special ceremony Thursday evening honored the service and sacrifice of some Erie veterans.

"It was tough for us, but it's good for us right now," said John Yazembiak, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

American Legion Post 773 in Millcreek was filled with Vietnam veterans and their loved ones. They celebrated and honored the time they spent serving our country during the Vietnam War.

Veterans who received pins served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975.

Many said during the ceremony how thankful they are today's service members are honored and respected, especially when they come home.

For the Vietnam veterans honored Thursday, that was not the case.

"A lot of disrespect," said Yazembiak. "They would call us baby killers. It made you feel really upset."

The national Vietnam veterans pinning ceremony was hosted by Sen. Pat Toomey's office and State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

The evening was appreciated by the veterans who were honored.

"I got a tear in my eye," said Dennis Roberts, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army. "It's nice that they're finally appreciating what we did."

"I feel like they're finally getting respect," Roberts said. "I will wear the pin. Thankful that they recognize the fact that I was there."

The ceremony will be held again, but a date has not been set.

Vietnam veterans interested in participating should call State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro's office at 814-835-2880.

