Jamestown, New York Police Arrest Man for Possessing over 15lbs of Marijuana

Jamestown Police have arrested a man for possessing more than 15 pounds of marijuana.

Police say an ongoing investigation into the sale and trafficking of illegal drugs in the Jamestown, New York area led investigators from the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the New York State Police CNET, and the U.S. Postal service to execute a search warrant at 35 Lakeview Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police say investigators and Jamestown Police SWAT Team entered the apartment and located 15 pounds of marijuana, a loaded shotgun, a bullet proof vest, and $47,693 in cash.

Police say 23-year-old Bryan Torres was receiving and trafficking marijuana from the Lakeview Avenue address.

He was taken into custody a short distance away from the apartment during a traffic stop. Investigators say they saw Torres leave the apartment prior to the search.

Torres is being charged with felony criminal possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

Police say the investigation in ongoing, and additional charges are expected.