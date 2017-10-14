Presque Isle State Park Voted Best Pennsylvania Attraction

Erie's Presque Isle State Park has been voted the winner of Best Pennsylvania Attraction on USA Today's 10Best.

Presque Isle was one of 20 state attractions nominated by a panel of Pennsylvania travel writers for the contest.

10Best readers casted votes for their favorites over the past four weeks, and Presque Isle finished on top. It even beat out two Pittsburgh attractions.

Here are the top 10 winners:

Presque Isle State Park - Erie Knoebels - Elysburg Pine Creek Gorge - Wellsboro Ohiopyle State Park - Ohiopyle Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens - Pittsburgh Flight 93 National Memorial - Stoystown Pennsylvania Amish of Lancaster County - Lancaster County Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square Carnegie Museum of Natural History - Pittsburgh Fallingwater - Mill Run

More on the contest is available here.

