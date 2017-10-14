Presque Isle State Park Voted Best Pennsylvania Attraction - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Presque Isle State Park Voted Best Pennsylvania Attraction

Posted: Updated:

Erie's Presque Isle State Park has been voted the winner of Best Pennsylvania Attraction on USA Today's 10Best.

Presque Isle was one of 20 state attractions nominated by a panel of Pennsylvania travel writers for the contest.

10Best readers casted votes for their favorites over the past four weeks, and Presque Isle finished on top. It even beat out two Pittsburgh attractions.

Here are the top 10 winners:

  1. Presque Isle State Park - Erie
  2. Knoebels - Elysburg
  3. Pine Creek Gorge - Wellsboro
  4. Ohiopyle State Park - Ohiopyle
  5. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens - Pittsburgh
  6. Flight 93 National Memorial - Stoystown
  7. Pennsylvania Amish of Lancaster County - Lancaster County
  8. Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square
  9. Carnegie Museum of Natural History - Pittsburgh
  10. Fallingwater - Mill Run

More on the contest is available here.

 Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com