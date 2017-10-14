Two Men Charged in Theft of Credit Cards, Checks from Car in Chautauqua County

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of credit cards and checks from a car in Chautauqua County.

Philip Tirone, 38, of Forestville, stole credit cards and bank checks from a park car on Route 6 in Sheridan Sept. 16, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He then used one of the stolen cards to withdraw money from an ATM in Hanover, investigators said.

Tirone and Robert Stepowski, 45, of Perrysburg, also attempted to cash stolen, forged bank checks at a Silver Creek bank, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tirone faces charges including 8 counts of grand larceny, unlawful possession of personal information, criminal possession of a forged instrument, forgery, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

Stepowski is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of stolen property.

Both men have been arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail on bail.

