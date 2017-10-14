Fredonia Man Arrested After Dunkirk Police Seize Cocaine

Cocaine powder and crack cocaine have landed a Fredonia man behind bars.

Dunkirk Police stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. Thursday for suspicious activity in a known drug area, police said.

Officers seized more than an eighth of an ounce of high-purity cocaine powder, several rocks of crack cocaine, a digital drug scale, assorted packaging materials and several hundred dollars in cash as part of the investigation, according to Dunkirk Police.

John D. Dewey, 21, was found in possession of the cocaine and paraphernalia. He was arrested on charges including three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

