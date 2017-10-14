Fredonia Man Arrested After Dunkirk Police Seize Cocaine - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fredonia Man Arrested After Dunkirk Police Seize Cocaine

Posted: Updated:
John D. Dewey John D. Dewey

Cocaine powder and crack cocaine have landed a Fredonia man behind bars.

Dunkirk Police stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. Thursday for suspicious activity in a known drug area, police said.

Officers seized more than an eighth of an ounce of high-purity cocaine powder, several rocks of crack cocaine, a digital drug scale, assorted packaging materials and several hundred dollars in cash as part of the investigation, according to Dunkirk Police.

John D. Dewey, 21, was found in possession of the cocaine and paraphernalia. He was arrested on charges including three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com