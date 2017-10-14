Learning Life Lessons through "Milk and Cookies"

A local couple celebrated the publishing of their book with a signing at Werner Book Store. They’re trying to bring back morals and values through milk and cookies.

Nancy Petrick Tassick started writing stories when she worked in the cafeteria at St. Luke’s Elementary at the students’ request.

"I would go from one table to another and tell the kids the stories, they ended up calling me the story lady,” Nancy says.

Years later, she’s now published a book, “Milk and Cookies,” teaching morals and values. The story surrounds Henry and his mama.

"So he starts making mazes in the grass, and under the mower are these rainbow balls and they're Peek-A-Boo's, and he does not know that,” she says.

Nancy says he told her illustrator she needed a story surrounding those Peek-a-Boo’s. He just happens to be her husband.

"[It] needed to be, to have, mystique to it, and create a movement that would be ongoing,” says Tim Tassick.

That’s because “Milk and Cookies” has ongoing life lessons.

Tim and Nancy say one of the most important lessons in” Milk and Cookies” is learning how to deal with the loss of a loved one.

In the story Henry loses his mama.

"When you are teaching about death, you have to understand it. This was a great book in teaching the morals and values behind it, and how to help people through that time of need,” says Tim.

With the help of the magical Peek-a-Boo’s, Henry is able to enjoy milk and cookies again.

Nancy and Tim say they hope the book keeps on giving. They plan to donate a portion of the proceeds to Our Lady of Peace and the ANNA Shelter.

You can purchase “Milk and Cookies” at our local Barnes and Noble, Werner’s, Amazon, and through Kindle.