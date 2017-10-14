The manhunt continues in Conneaut, Ohio and over the state line in Pennsylvania for the suspect wanted in the rape and murder of a one-year-old baby girl named Sereniti Sutley.

Conneaut, Ohio police issued a warrant for 37-year-old Joshua Dale Gurto on Friday, but he is still at large. Gurto is the boyfriend of the baby's mother, 22-year-old Kelsie Blankenship. Police believe he may have fled to Pennsylvania, and alerted authorities here.

It's been a week since the baby girl was found unresponsive by her mother, inside the couple's apartment in on Clark Street in Conneaut. Blankenship ran outside the home in the early morning hours, pounding on neighbor's doors and crying for someone to help her child.

An autopsy determined that 13-month-old Sereniti died of blunt force trauma to her head and trunk. If you see the suspect, Joshua Gurto or have any information on his whereabouts, call your local police or call Conneaut Police at 440-593-7440. You can also share information at an anonymous tip line at 440-593-7423.