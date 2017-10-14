Walkers Take a Stand Against Breast Cancer

Hundreds of people took a stand against breast cancer by getting some exercise at Frontier Park Saturday.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is organized by the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and funds for the fight.

Proceeds will fund research and promote education and patient support.

Organizers said the odds are you know someone battling this disease, and this walk shows support for them.

"Put the eight most important women at your kitchen table, and tell one of them that they have breast cancer because those are the odds," said Ashleigh Shamburg, publicity chair. "Raising money to help cure this disease but also help patients that are currently going through cancer treatments. That's what today is about."

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women, according to the American Cancer Society.

