Kids Experience Super Science Day

The Experience Children's Museum expanded its quest to educate children with a Super Science Day Saturday.

It gave kids an opportunity to have fun with science and discover different STEAM topics.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

The museum set up stations with the Mercyhurst University Archeology and Anthropology Department, Penn State Behrend's Physics and Biology school and a robotics team.

"It gets them interested in STEM technologies like robotics and electrical, building things, and it also lets them have fun with all the neat little contraptions we have built," said Spencer Ross of Robotics Plus Mayhem Team 156.

Members cost as low as $60 if you would like to join the museum.

