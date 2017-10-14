Kids Experience Super Science Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kids Experience Super Science Day

Posted: Updated:

The Experience Children's Museum expanded its quest to educate children with a Super Science Day Saturday.

It gave kids an opportunity to have fun with science and discover different STEAM topics.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

The museum set up stations with the Mercyhurst University Archeology and Anthropology Department, Penn State Behrend's Physics and Biology school and a robotics team.

"It gets them interested in STEM technologies like robotics and electrical, building things, and it also lets them have fun with all the neat little contraptions we have built," said Spencer Ross of Robotics Plus Mayhem Team 156.

Members cost as low as $60 if you would like to join the museum.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com