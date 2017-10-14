Emma's Footprints Hosts Second Annual Walk - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Emma's Footprints Hosts Second Annual Walk

Emma's Footprints invited the community to walk Saturday at Presque Isle State Park to help those grieving lost pregnancies or infant loss.

The non-profit was started in 2013 after Tracy Dailey and her husband Bryan lost their daughter Emma in 2007.

Tracy wanted to fight in the trenches with other parents who are grieving the loss of their young children.

The walk is a way to support those who may have lost a life or be there to embrace a memory.

"We're walking for my daughter Emma," said Bryan Dailey. "We lost her 10 years ago, and this great group of support. 800 people for our 2nd annual walk is an amazing. We're just thankful that God has used us and used our daughter to build this big thing, and we're able to be out here talking with everybody."

Money raised helps Emma's Footprints provide counseling services and financial assistance for burial and cremation.

