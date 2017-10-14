Great Lakes Open Taekwondo Championship Kicks Off

The annual Great Lakes Open Taekwondo Championship kicked off at Penn State Behrend's Junker Center Saturday.

Park's Taekwondo hosts the annual event that shows off talent from the region.

The championship features a competition that includes board breaking and Taekwondo form. Sparring and weapons are also part of the challenge for the Taekwondo competitors.

The competition is celebrating its 16th year and keeps growing.

It also featured an exhibition from Master Parks himself.

