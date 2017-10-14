Great Lakes Open Taekwondo Championship Kicks Off - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Great Lakes Open Taekwondo Championship Kicks Off

Posted: Updated:

The annual Great Lakes Open Taekwondo Championship kicked off at Penn State Behrend's Junker Center Saturday.

Park's Taekwondo hosts the annual event that shows off talent from the region.

The championship features a competition that includes board breaking and Taekwondo form. Sparring and weapons are also part of the challenge for the Taekwondo competitors.

The competition is celebrating its 16th year and keeps growing.

It also featured an exhibition from Master Parks himself.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com