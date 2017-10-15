Otters Overcome Lost Lead, Win in OT

The Otters watched a three-goal lead disappear during the second period, however Taylor Raddysh's goal 3:41 into overtime ensured that Erie left with a 5-4 victory Saturday night.

A four-goal outburst on just nine shots in the first period had the Otters looking like they were on their way to an easy night. Joseph Mack opened the scoring for Erie just 3:28 into the first period with his second of the season. The Otters then added goals by Ivan Lodnia, Josh Wainman and Taylor Raddysh to round out the three-goal lead after the opening frame.

"We got some opportunities and we finished them and that was really all it was," said Erie Otters head coach Christ Hartsburg. "It wasn't us really doing anything special. We got to our game early and that has kind of been escaping us a little bit. We got to it early and we got rewarded for it."

Niagara though did not go away after they made a change in net, pulling Stephon Dhillon for Colton Incze. After the first intermission, it seemed the IceDogs took their turn to capitalize on chances.

Matthew Philip got the scoring going for Niagara to pull it to within a two-goal game. Just three minutes after Niagara made it a 4-3 game on a Kirill Maksimov goal, Akil Thomas tied the game at 4 with 34 seconds left in the second period.

"It wasn't so much a break down, just chances in weird spots," said Hartsburg "It was a never a situation where I was down on a play. We may have been a little overzealous in our d-zone, but they’re a good hockey team."

The Erie defense locked down the chances in the third period allowing just one shot to Niagara in the final 20 minutes.

Then when the overtime began, each team traded chances, but Taylor Raddysh managed to coral a puck off the boards and bank it in from the right-wing circle to give the Otters a 5-4 win.

“Yeah you just got to bounce back,” said Taylor Raddysh about Otters game after losing the lead. “Things like that happen in hockey and coach kept us settled down and clam. Positive thinking throughout the room and we came back with a big overtime win"

Erie [3-7] is now off for a week before returning to the ice next Saturday against the Owen Sound Attack at the Erie Insurance Arena at 7 p.m.