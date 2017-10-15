Above Normal Lake Temperatures Impact Fishing

Data from buoys in Lake Erie show water temperatures are above normal.

It has widespread effects on things like fishing seasons and could spell trouble for Erie businesses over the coming months.

"This is not normal for us to have this kind of warm water temperature this time of year," said Michael Tome of Lake Erie Bait and Tackle. "Everything is out of order in a way."

Namely, it includes the spawning cycles of some fish species.

"The natural spawning cycles are kind of almost prolonged in a way," said Tome. "They're running a little later than usual."

That could mean a prolonged fall fishing season, but it may mean trouble down the road.

In the second week of October, the observation buoy off Presque Isle is still reading a water temperature of about 69 degrees. Compared to past records, that's roughly seven degrees above normal for this time frame, and about nine degrees above the monthly average.

It may only be a few degrees, but water is different than air. Small differences in water temperature can mean big differences. It could spell trouble for the upcoming ice fishing season.

"We may not get any decent ice until may mid-February to late February," said Tome.

Unfortunately, for seasonal businesses, this would not be the first winter without good ice.

"Safe ice the last two years - We have had two to three weeks total," said Tome. "That's two to three weeks of decent business. It's just not good."

Despite the warm waters, Tome remains optimistic for any icy winter.

"There's no way you could see having three bad years in a row," said Tome. "I don't see it honestly. We're due for some decent ice."

