Drugs Found During Investigation into Parked Car on Chautauqua C - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Drugs Found During Investigation into Parked Car on Chautauqua County Road

Posted: Updated:

An investigation into parked car on a Chautauqua County road led deputies to drugs, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

It happened on East Street in Sherman Sept. 29 around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies said they spoke with a man named James Linger outside the vehicle, which was parked in the traveling lane of the road.

They found Linger in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Linger was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and parking on pavement.

He was released with citations and will return to court at a later date.

