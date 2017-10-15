Tree Damages West Erie Home

High winds are to blame for a giant maple tree falling on a house in the 700 block of West 3rd Street.

Richard Zack’s nephew Brian owns the home.

"Brian was in the house when it happened. He's shook up of course,” says Richard.

Brian called Richard saying the tree fell into his house, the neighbor’s house, and the neighbor’s car.

"Unfortunately we had some wind this morning. This tree looked perfectly healthy, when you look at it, it's green, it's healthy. Apparently it was weak inside,” says Richard.

Erie firefighters on the scene say the inside was mostly rotted.

Brian’s neighbor Nick had just walked into the house right as the tree fell on his car. His vehicle only saw minor scratches.

"He just apologized, and I know it's not his fault. It's just a freak occurrence. I'm just worried what he's going to do with his house at this point,” says Nick Dragoone.

Luckily, no one was injured when the tree fell, but the fear now is the roof leaking when it rains.

"Roofs been damaged in several places. Of course, it's probably going to leak when it rains, and we had to have to water shut off in the house. It's going to be rough times for awhile,” says Richard.

Richard says he just feels awful for Brian, because he’s going through some tough times.

"He was just recently laid off from his job, so things aren't going well for him... Well, he's got lot of family and friends around here. So, we'll make do,” says Richard.

The family and friends that surrounded Brian also wanted to give a big “thank you” to the Erie fire department for that help, too.