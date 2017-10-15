High Winds Cause Damage Throughout The Area

Wind has been the weather word of the day, and there's a trail of damage after a weather system with high wind gusts and heavy downpours blew through late this afternoon.

It was a close call for some people in the Glenwood Zoo picnic area off Glenwood Park Avenue, when a tree came crashing down onto one of the pavilions.

The impact of the tree crushed and destroyed the pavilion.



It was initially thought someone might have been trapped inside. As it turns out, there had been people celebrating a birthday party inside the pavilion,

but first responders on the scene determined that all the picnickers were safe and accounted for.

The strong winds also caused a large tree to fall down on Fairmont Parkway, east of Diehl School. The tree fell onto the roadway, blocking traffic.



This was one of many calls for trees or wires down in that late afternoon storm. So far, there are no reports that anyone was hurt.