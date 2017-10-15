Rand Paul after golf with Trump: 'The President never loses, didn't you know?'

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul praised President Donald Trump's moves on taxes and health care after the President beat him in a round of golf Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

"The President never loses, didn't you know?" Paul told reporters after the game. "The President and his partner beat myself and my partner by three holes. He's a little better golfer than I am, admittedly, but we had a good time."

Paul added that he's excited about the President's plan to cut corporate taxes and praised the White House's recent executive order on health care.

"I've been very excited about the President's (tax) plan from the very beginning, when he put out a 15% corporate tax cut," he said. "Now, obviously, trying to say 20%. I just want to make sure we realize we're competing with the rest of the world."

The Kentucky Republican also said the President wants to be "as big and bold as possible" by introducing a lower corporate tax rate.

"Everybody's lowering their corporate tax. Some are worried, 'Oh if we do a 20% corporate tax' -- my goodness, Ireland is at 12%, thinking about going to 8%. You've got Canada at 15%. We really, you know, need to do it."

Trump's new Senate friends: Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul

Paul also said he supports Trump's executive order, which begins dismantling Obamacare by directing the Labor Department to study how to make it easier for small businesses, and possibly individuals, to join together and buy health insurance through nationwide association health plans.

"I'm really excited about letting people buy across state lines," Paul said. "The interesting thing about this is half of the people in our country get their insurance through (the Employee Retirement Income Security Act) already. So Amazon, Pepsi, Coke, Microsoft, MGM, big companies all get their insurance across state lines through ERISA plans. Now we're going to let individuals get the same thing."

Paul and Trump last went golfing in April.

Trump also played a round of golf with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Saturday.

"We focused on golf for the most part," Graham said of his game with Trump, according to CNN affiliate WCFV. "We talked about North Korea and Iran. Tax cuts, repealing and replacing Obamacare. It was a good conversation and a chance to be with the President. Just the two of us."