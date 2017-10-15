New Information on Suspect Wanted in Rape, Murder of 13-Month-Old in Conneaut, Ohio

The funeral for a 13-month-old girl is Monday as investigators follow new leads to track down the suspect wanted for her rape and murder.

Visitation for Sereniti Sutley will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home on Main Street in Conneaut. A memorial service will follow.

Police officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder with family members and the community for a vigil Saturday to remember Sutley and pray for justice.

The baby's mother - Kelsie Blakenship, 22 - was there as they released balloons into the sky in Sutley's memory.

An autopsy determined the baby died from blunt force trauma to her head and trunk.

Conneaut Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for Blakenship's boyfriend - Joshua Dale Gurto, 37 - but he fled.

A member of the Western PA Fugitive Task Force confirmed to Erie News Now there was an active search for Gurto in the Girard and Springfield area Friday after a few reported sightings of the suspect.

He was wearing camouflage clothing and possibly driving a gray, four-door pickup.

The lead detective working the case is asking anyone to report any sightings or tips, no matter how small.

"The more information the better," said Michael Sullivan, a detective for Conneaut Police. "Even if you think you saw somebody that looks like him, it could be him. He could have altered or changed his appearance; we don't know. It's possible. We don't discount anything that comes in."

Anyone with information on Gurto should call local police or Conneaut Police at 440-593-7440. Anonymous tips can be reported to the Conneaut Police TIPLINE at 440-593-7423.

