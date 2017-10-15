Peek'n Peak Celebrates 30th Year of Fall Fest

Peek'n Peak is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Fall Fest.

The resort opened Saturday and Sunday for fall favorites, food and activities and even a ski equipment swap and sale.

Sunday, the ANNA Shelter brought dogs for adoption, and there were performances by the Muttley Crew Frisbee Dogs.

The annual car show showcasing hot rods climbed up the mountain side.

The Peek's Ropes Adventure Course and Sugar Shack were also open.

"It's really just a fun time to celebrate fall with your family," said Kelsey Fitch of Scott Enterprises. "You want to come out because there's so much that you can try out and do if you haven't tried out our Soaring Eagle Zip Line or you want something to pick up from craft vendors or you're just looking for some entertainment."

Fall Fest will return one more weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

