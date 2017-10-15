People Ruck the Bay to Help Veterans Returning Home

People set out to Ruck the Bay Sunday at Presque Isle State Park to help veterans returning home.

In this not-so-easy feat, participants don a heavy backpack and trek around the peninsula in a 15K.

The ruck is a military exercise where service members carry a backpack that can weigh 60 pounds.

Ruck the Bay doubled in size from last year. It raises funds for Erie United Methodist Alliance (EUMA) and its programs to help the homeless, especially veterans.

Every mile reminds runners of our fallen American heroes.

"We brought out some more soldiers this year," said Command Shawn Wray, First Battalion 112th Infantry for the U.S. Army. "It's part of our training event, just to maintain our fitness, but for a great cause to honor those that have fallen and support the local homeless veteran population."

Participants brought donations of hygiene supplies for EUMA's Liberty House.

