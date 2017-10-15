Erie Residents React to Ousting of Film Producer Harvey Weinstein from Motion Picture Academy

The Motion Picture Academy called a special meeting Saturday to vote American film producer Harvey Weinstein out after a raft of reporting on accusations of years of sexual misconduct with aspiring actresses and models.

Many are asking why it took Hollywood so long to handle this not-so-secret secret.

"Most people are probably disgusted with it," said Amber Stocum, of Erie. "The fact that this man had an important job and to take advantage of ladies like that, that's horrible."

Stocum is like many people in the community upset with what's happening in the film industry.

"You always hear those rumors it seems like to me," said Stocum. "It's been that many years, so why so why did it take them so long."

She said she believes that reason was fear.

"I think because people were afraid," said Stocum. "The ladies felt they wouldn't get the jobs or the part they were looking for. It's just sad that that had to happen, and it certainly feels like it was a lot of ladies."

Recently, several women in the film industry are accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was officially ousted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this weekend because of those allegations.

Erie resident Henry Leworthy said it's about time.

"I think they're starting to expose people in power exercising that power on helpless people," said Leworthy.

He said this isn't just a national issue, and it could happen anywhere.

"It's all over," said Leworthy. "Power corrupts completely sometimes. When people exercise that power, a lot of people fall victim to it."

Both Stocum and Leworthy said they hope this leads as an example and encourages other victims to not be afraid to come forward.

