Transportation Solutions: Giving You the Business

Transportation Solutions has been helping people learn to drive for 20 years now.

But in recent years, the company has started to provide driver testing and many other services.

Owner Brenda Bennett said, "Here we can incorporate the test as part of the whole learning plan, which works really nice because we test them when they are ready."

Many young people learn how to drive from their parents.

But Bennett thinks learning from a professional instructor makes more sense.

She said, "We are not your mom or dad. So there are no personalities going on."

While training and testing are the foundations of the company, the firm also provides many other services including occupational therapy, teaching people with medical problems that have prevented them from driving, how to drive again."

Bob Allen can once again drive after Neuropathy in both feet led his doctor to urge him to stop driving last year.

Transportation Solutions taught him to drive again in a specially modified car, without using his feet.

Allen said, "They just lead you right through it. Every step, exactly how you had to do it and if you listened, you were driving."