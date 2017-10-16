$225,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

$225,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Crawford County

A winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold in Crawford County for Sunday's drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched all five balls, 18-25-31-36-39, in Oct. 15's drawing to win the jackpot of $225,000 minus taxes.

It was sold at Giant Eagle at 18511 Smock Highway in Meadville. The retailer will earn a $500 selling bonus.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign it, call the lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43 to play Cash 5. The ticket must match all five numbers to win the jackpot.

