$225,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Crawford County

A winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold in Crawford County for Sunday's drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket matched all five balls, 18-25-31-36-39, in Oct. 15's drawing to win the jackpot of $225,000 minus taxes.

It was sold at Giant Eagle at 18511 Smock Highway in Meadville. The retailer will earn a $500 selling bonus.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign it, call the lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43 to play Cash 5. The ticket must match all five numbers to win the jackpot.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.