Nighttime Maintenance Work Scheduled for I-79, I-90 in Erie County

Drivers are asked to watch out for PennDOT workers as nighttime maintenance work gets underway this week on Interstates 79 and 90 in Erie County.

Work zones will be set up as they patch parts of I-79 from I-90 to Old State Road and I-90 from I-86 to the New York state line.

The work will be done from midnight to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert of changing conditions.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.