New Beginning for North East Business Destroyed by Fire Last December

A new beginning for a North East business destroyed by fire nearly 10 months ago.

The business has re-opened in a new, permanent location, after spending months in a small, temporary space.

Super Stitch Sewing and Vacuum Center was gutted in the blaze December 30, 2016.

At first, owners Rick and Ann Maas were unsure about starting over.

But in April they bought a large building on Route 20 and it is now open.

Employees are busy putting the finishing touches on the center which is now full of new sewing machines, equipment, fabric and vacuum cleaners, and a large classroom for sewing classes.

It has been a long road since the destructive fire.

Owners say community support helped convince them to move forward.

Rick Maas said, As far as phone calls, letters and cards, it is overwhelming. They want to keep us here."

An official re-opening ceremony is scheduled from 10am-2pm on Saturday.

The store is located at 10429 West Main Road, in North East Township.