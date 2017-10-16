Erie Changes Mind, Will Not Enter Competition for Amazon's Second Headquarters

Erie has changed its mind and will not enter the competition to be the second headquarters city for Amazon. Erie would have been vying against, at least, 100 other communities for the headquarters and the 50,000-thousand jobs that come with it. Erie, instead, will support Pittsburgh's efforts to win the big prize.



Last month, Erie News Now was the first, and only, news source to report that Erie was going to apply with Amazon to host the company's second headquarters. Community leaders knew then that the chances of convincing Amazon to locate here were slim to none. But, they were going to apply anyway. Now, local economic development leaders believe energy would be better spent by trying to help Pittsburgh win the competition.



Erie would have been a huge long shot. The city did not meet Amazon's first standard on its list of criteria. Amazon wants its second headquarters in a population center of, at least, one million people. According to Barbara Chaffee, President of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, local leaders spent this past month seriously discussing the Amazon application. She said they learned a lot, during those discussions, about the strengths and weaknesses of this area, and about what kind of businesses would be a good fit here.



It was eventually decided to not get involved in the Amazon headquarters sweepstakes. But, Chaffee said Erie would still be a winner if Pittsburgh is chosen.

"I think we have enough contacts within the Allegheny County market that we would work with them to see if there are any other opportunities, either for spinoffs, whether it's distribution centers, call centers, whatever makes sense in this region. So, we've always worked closely with Pittsburgh and the Allegheny region and there may be some opportunities with the work our universities are doing here as well," she said.

Many articles have been written by economic experts on which cities have the best chance to land the Amazon headquarters. Pittsburgh is near the top of the list in many of those rankings. The deadline to apply is Thursday.







